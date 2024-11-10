17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 506 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 169.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $369.57 and a 52 week high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

