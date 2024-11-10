17 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $619.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.73 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

