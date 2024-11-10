17 Capital Partners LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $624.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.33 and a 200-day moving average of $565.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $433.80 and a one year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

