17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

