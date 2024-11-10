17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.