1,771 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

