1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 63,810 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 18,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,204. The stock has a market cap of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

