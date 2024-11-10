1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 467,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

