1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.00. 175,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,162. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $275.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

