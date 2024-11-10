1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,537,000. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 226,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.36. 1,218,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,145. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

