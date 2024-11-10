1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,150 Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAGG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

