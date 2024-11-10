1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,039 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.