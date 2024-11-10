1inch Network Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $376.56 million and $34.98 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,619.93 or 0.99629311 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,516.28 or 0.99499607 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,278,395,732 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.