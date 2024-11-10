2,752 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.27 and a fifty-two week high of $282.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

