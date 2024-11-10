3,397 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
FTSM opened at $59.86 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
