3,397 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.86 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.