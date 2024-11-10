3,842 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $435.37 and a 12 month high of $602.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day moving average of $552.49. The company has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

