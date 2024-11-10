49,095 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises 2.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $84.47 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

