5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

