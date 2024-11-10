611 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $603.18 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $611.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.42.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

