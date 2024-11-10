Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGRO

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.