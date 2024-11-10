Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.
Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
