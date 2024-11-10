agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. agilon health has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 145.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

