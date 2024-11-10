Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.95. 2,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Air T Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

