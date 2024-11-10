Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

