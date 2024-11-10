Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,903 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.



