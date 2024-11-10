Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $9,032,000. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

