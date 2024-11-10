Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) versus Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Head to Head Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 3.22 -$9.35 million $0.14 22.21 Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Oklo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 6 2 3.00 Oklo 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altus Power and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 91.14%. Oklo has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.13%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Oklo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 13.55% 2.52% 0.63% Oklo N/A -68.04% -11.20%

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Oklo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

