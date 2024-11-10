American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 465,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in American International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

