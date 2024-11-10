Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after buying an additional 2,307,385 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,489 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

