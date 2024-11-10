AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by William Blair

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 29.0 %

NYSE AMN opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

