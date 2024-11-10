Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 7,426 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH opened at $48.31 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

