Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 20.1% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $70,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

