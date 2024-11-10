ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.0 million-$602.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.3 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.
ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
