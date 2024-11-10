Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $166.72.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

