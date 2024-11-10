Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24, reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.94 million. Appian updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.03)-$0.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.030-0.000 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,008.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,088,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,715,794.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 819,276 shares of company stock worth $24,988,101. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Appian by 35.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

