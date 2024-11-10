Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $120.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

