Ardor Price Reaches $0.0933 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and $42.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00040335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

