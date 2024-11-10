Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,375 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $330.98 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.10 and a 1-year high of $333.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average of $275.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

