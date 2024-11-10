Arrow Financial Corp Buys 5,303 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

