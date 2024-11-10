Arrow Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 305,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $24.90.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

