Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

DHR stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.35 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.