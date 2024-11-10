Arrow Financial Corp Sells 4,999 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

