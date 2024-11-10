Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

