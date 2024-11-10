Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.16. 11,540,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,767. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

