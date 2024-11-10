Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 4.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 442,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

