Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 6.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 75,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

