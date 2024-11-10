Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,205,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

