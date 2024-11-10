Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $48,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

OHI stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

