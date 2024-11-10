Assetmark Inc. Sells 100,327 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,327 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.