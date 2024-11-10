Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aton Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

