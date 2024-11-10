Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,749 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average of $276.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

